Police Beat

Gun, scale found; Austin man held

An Austin man was arrested by Little Rock police early Sunday at the Deluxe Inn, 7501 Interstate 30, after a call reporting a shot fired into one of the rooms, according to a report.

The report said upon arrival at the motel, police spoke with Richard Cordell Reed, 21, as he was entering the adjoining room. According to the report, a check revealed that Reed was a convicted felon, and a search of his backpack turned up a Taurus handgun with extended magazine, a digital scale, approximately 17 grams of suspected marijuana and a loaded magazine.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Reed was being held without bail Sunday night on felony charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Drug find leads to 2 LR arrests

Little Rock police officers arrested two people on drug-related charges Saturday night while investigating a possible violation of a protective order, according to a report.

The report said that while police were questioning Tyrone Hayes, 30, and Ellen Huckeba, 39, both of Little Rock, officers discovered suspected methamphetamine in Hayes' pocket, and a glass pipe and several syringes in his vehicle.

The report said police also found two glass pipes in a black bag in the vehicle next to Huckeba's purse, as well as a green container that held suspected methamphetamine and Xanax tablets inside her purse.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Hayes was being held Sunday night without bail on felony charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The report said Huckeba was charged with felony drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor drug possession. She did not appear on the jail roster.

Traffic stop ends in driver's arrest

A traffic stop by North Little Rock police just after midnight Saturday morning landed a Cabot man in jail on drug and firearm charges, according to a report. The report said police stopped a white Ford Taurus driven by Kollin Phillip Lewis, 26, and discovered that he was driving on a suspended license and was a parolee.

A search of the vehicle turned up two baggies containing suspected methamphetamine and a loaded, black Lorcin .32-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Lewis was being held without bail Sunday night on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, and possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

Drug charges filed on pair from NLR

A traffic stop by North Little Rock police early Saturday morning for unauthorized use of a vehicle resulted in drug charges for two North Little Rock residents, according to a report.

The report said Braylon Johnson, 31, and Savannah Renee Huggins, 33, both appeared nervous during the stop, and Johnson was shaking and sweating profusely. The report said police searched a backpack found in the vehicle, which turned up a digital scale and a pipe, and a search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of suspected methamphetamine in an iced-drink cup sitting in the console.

The report said Johnson and Huggins were both arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Pulaski County jail roster had no record of either Johnson or Huggins on Sunday night.

Theft report leads to NLR drug arrest

North Little Rock police arrested a Jacksonville man on a variety of drug charges after a Walmart employee accused him of shoplifting at the Walmart store located at 4450 E. McCain Blvd. in North Little Rock on Saturday afternoon, according to a report.

The report said police were called after Myron Dejaun Wright, 26, was observed concealing merchandise in a red backpack and leaving the store without paying. According to the report, Wright was stopped outside of the store and two DVDs worth $39.92 were recovered from the backpack.

During a search, Wright was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine, hydrocodone, Ecstasy, alprazolam, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, the report said. According to the report, Wright was charged with misdemeanor theft and possession of paraphernalia charges, and multiple felony charges of drug possession.

The Pulaski County jail roster showed no record of Wright in the jail Sunday night.

Parolee arrested; drugs, gun found

A Denver man was arrested as a parole violator and charged with multiple felony drug charges after an Arkansas Board of Parole home visit Thursday night, according to a report by Little Rock police. The report said Kevin Bradley Carpenter, 36, was arrested at 108 S. Woodrow St. after officers found him at the back side of the residence.

Officers found a black, 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol on his person that had the serial number filed off, the report said, as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia in a backpack.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Carpenter was being held without bail Sunday night on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of drugs with intent to deliver, and a parole hold from Arkansas Community Correction.

State Desk on 09/23/2019