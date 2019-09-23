Fired lieutenant at Arkansas jail claims she was discriminated against after reporting sexual misconduct

File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Robin Holt (LEFT) and Jeremy Guyll look in November 2015 at the crowd to watch their grievance hearing against then-Sheriff Kelley Cradduck. Both claim Cradduck demoted them because they cooperated with an Arkansas State Police investigation.

BENTONVILLE -- A fired lieutenant at the Benton County jail has requested a grievance hearing, claiming she was discriminated against because she reported the sexual misconduct of a co-worker.

Robin Holt, who was an administrative lieutenant at the jail, has a hearing set for Oct. 1.

Holt's request said the reason given for her firing was: "as result of recent events, we have lost confidence in you as an employee."

Holt said the firing violated her rights because of her gender and because she was protected under the state's whistleblower law. Her request doesn't give further details.

Lt. Randall McElroy was fired July 15 after an internal investigation, according to sheriff's office records. Two women working in the jail accused McElroy of inappropriately touching them.

Holt's grievance does not mention McElroy's name, but refers to sexual misconduct of a co-worker. The names of former and current sheriff's office employees were redacted from McElroy's investigation so it is not publicly known whether Holt was interviewed in the investigation.

Drew Miller, who represents Holt, declined to comment.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Benton County sheriff's office, said last week that the sheriff's office had no comment.

It's the second time Holt has filed a grievance in an attempt to be reinstated to her job.

Former Sheriff Kelley Cradduck fired Holt in 2015. Justices of the peace voted in favor of retaining Holt and other employees of the sheriff's office after a hearing. Cradduck reinstated Holt and the others.

Holt was hired July 2, 2007. She earned $30.29 an hour working as a jail lieutenant.

Benton County's Grievance Council is made of five justices of the peace appointed by the Quorum Court to hear complaints from employees regarding their employment.

Grievance Council decisions and recommendations are advisory and not binding on elected officials.

