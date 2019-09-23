HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after four weeks

Last week was that week before the conference season begins; the week when many of the high school teams across the state take their byes.

In fact, five of our Top 10 teams did not play.

No. 1 Bryant was impressive in its 42-13 victory over Fayetteville.

No. 2 Greenwood also was impressive in a 50-20 victory over a team from Sand Springs, Okla.

The game of the week this Friday is at the Class 4A level as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in that classification play — defending state champion Arkadelphia hosts Nashville.

Here are the updated rankings after four weeks of the high school football season:

OVERALL

Bryant Greenwood Bentonville Conway Cabot Pulaski Academy Arkadelphia Little Rock Christian Harrison Little Rock Central

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Searcy Lake Hamilton Jonesboro Sheridan

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Little Rock Christian Harrison Morrilton Little Rock McClellan

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Nashville Warren Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

McGehee Prescott Osceola Rison Camden Harmony Grove

CLASS 2A