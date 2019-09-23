Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after four weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 7:01 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Mike Woods (8) makes a catch for a score during the first quarter of a football game, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. - Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Last week was that week before the conference season begins; the week when many of the high school teams across the state take their byes.

In fact, five of our Top 10 teams did not play.

No. 1 Bryant was impressive in its 42-13 victory over Fayetteville.

No. 2 Greenwood also was impressive in a 50-20 victory over a team from Sand Springs, Okla.

The game of the week this Friday is at the Class 4A level as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in that classification play — defending state champion Arkadelphia hosts Nashville.

Here are the updated rankings after four weeks of the high school football season:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Greenwood
  3. Bentonville
  4. Conway
  5. Cabot
  6. Pulaski Academy
  7. Arkadelphia
  8. Little Rock Christian
  9. Harrison
  10. Little Rock Central

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. Searcy
  3. Lake Hamilton
  4. Jonesboro
  5. Sheridan

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Little Rock Christian
  3. Harrison
  4. Morrilton
  5. Little Rock McClellan

CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia
  2. Nashville
  3. Warren
  4. Shiloh Christian
  5. Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

  1. McGehee
  2. Prescott
  3. Osceola
  4. Rison
  5. Camden Harmony Grove

CLASS 2A

  1. Fordyce
  2. Hazen
  3. Junction City
  4. Foreman
  5. McCrory
