HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after four weeks

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Mike Woods (8) makes a catch for a score during the first quarter of a football game, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. - Photo by Charlie Kaijo
Last week was that week before the conference season begins; the week when many of the high school teams across the state take their byes.
In fact, five of our Top 10 teams did not play.
No. 1 Bryant was impressive in its 42-13 victory over Fayetteville.
No. 2 Greenwood also was impressive in a 50-20 victory over a team from Sand Springs, Okla.
The game of the week this Friday is at the Class 4A level as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in that classification play — defending state champion Arkadelphia hosts Nashville.
Here are the updated rankings after four weeks of the high school football season:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Greenwood
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Cabot
- Pulaski Academy
- Arkadelphia
- Little Rock Christian
- Harrison
- Little Rock Central
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Searcy
- Lake Hamilton
- Jonesboro
- Sheridan
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock Christian
- Harrison
- Morrilton
- Little Rock McClellan
CLASS 4A
- Arkadelphia
- Nashville
- Warren
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 3A
- McGehee
- Prescott
- Osceola
- Rison
- Camden Harmony Grove
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Hazen
- Junction City
- Foreman
- McCrory
