Police: Man dead in shooting at southwest Little Rock apartment complex

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 9:22 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police are on the scene of a reported homicide at Falcon Court in Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at the apartment complex at Falcon Court.

Officers said around 6:15 p.m. they received a call of shots fired at 23 Falcon Court. When officers arrived they found a black male suffering from a gunshot wound. He would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

“We do know there was an argument beforehand,” spokesperson Eric Barnes said. “The shooting occurred outside the units.”

A witness gave the officers the identity of a suspect vehicle that was pulled over and multiple people of interests were taken into custody, he said.

“No formal charges as of yet,” Barnes said “The victim hasn’t been formally identified as of yet.”

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.

