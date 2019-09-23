• Stephanie Salgado in Mexico City was one of many Batman fans who posed for a picture in front of the famous bat signal when it was illuminated in cities around the world to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of DC Comics' crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked identity.

• Ishmael Bailey, 36, a New York police officer who worked an off-duty job as a bodyguard for the wife of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested and faces felony drug charges, accused by authorities of accepting cash in exchange for police protection in a cocaine operation.

• Antoine Jerome Magee, convicted of killing his girlfriend in Columbus, Ga., is scheduled to start a new trial after a judge found a court reporter botched the transcript of his first proceeding by repeatedly failing to relay what was said in court and sometimes inserting gibberish into her voice recordings.

• Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auction in Boston, said a sawed-off shotgun that went for $68,750 was one of several personal items related to 1930s Texas outlaws Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker that were sold at an auction for nearly $186,000.

• Corey McClendon, 26, of Louisville, Ala., was arrested on drug charges, accused of planning to buy methamphetamine and take it inside the prison where he worked after purchasing drugs from an undercover officer, authorities said.

• Brandon Peckinpaugh, 26, of Bowling Green, Ala., accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen school bus, pleaded guilty to stealing the vehicle and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

• E.F. Fitchpatrick, 46, of St. Louis, who said he fired through a motel door, striking a deputy who was trying to serve a search warrant, because he thought gang members were trying to rob him, was acquitted in the shooting and sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.

• Karla Clausell, 29, was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge after police said another woman was fatally shot in a parking lot outside a bar in Cleveland, Tenn.

• Tammy Marie Bevins Rodriguez, 42, faces three murder counts after authorities said she crashed into two cars in Kentucky while leading police on a high-speed chase and driving the wrong way on a highway, resulting in the deaths of her sister and the occupants of one of the other vehicles.

A Section on 09/23/2019