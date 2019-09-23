Jones sparkles; Giants rally past Bucs

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 336 yards and 2 touch-downs and also ran for 2 touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 1:16 remaining, as the New York Giants rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-31 on Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Daniel Jones is making the decision to bench Eli Manning look like a good one.

At least through one game.

The sixth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft threw for 336 yards and 2 touchdowns and also ran for 2 TDs, including the go-ahead score with 1:16 remaining as the New York Giants rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-31 on Sunday.

"There's certain things that I knew about this kid when we drafted him. He was tough, he was competitive, and in my opinion he's a winner," Giants Coach Pat Shurmur said. "Now the rest of it is just quarterback stuff. But those first three things give him a chance to move forward."

Jameis Winston threw for 380 yards and put the Bucs (1-2) in position to pull out a dramatic victory, but rookie Matt Gay's 34-yard field goal sailed wide right as time expired.

Jones scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter and put the Giants ahead with another 7-yarder on fourth-and-goal. The rookie began New York's comeback with a 75-yard TD pass to Evan Engram on the first play of the second half, and a 7-yarder to Sterling Shepard midway through the third quarter.

"He plays with so much poise. You really can't tell he's a rookie," Shepard said. "I've heard a lot of stuff about rookies in their first game and how it doesn't turn out too well. I don't think that's the case with him."

Winston threw TD passes of 21, 3 and 20 yards to Mike Evans to help Tampa Bay build a 28-10 halftime lead. His 44-yard completion to the 6-foot-5, 231-pound receiver set up the last-second field goal try by Gay, who also missed an extra point and had another blocked.

The Bucs took a delay-of-game penalty, which Coach Bruce Arians said was deliberate, then moved the ball to the center of the field as Winston ran and took a knee for a 2-yard loss back to the Giants 16.

Gay began the day by missing an extra point, then had his next attempt blocked. He made field goals of 47, 27, 52 and 23 yards before lining up for the possible winner.

"That field goal is easier back 5 yards. No sense hurrying," Arians said.

"I was super confident going on the field. I felt really good about it," Gay, a sixth-round draft pick, said. "I've got to make that every single time."

Jones, making his first NFL start in place of benched two-time Super Bowl MVP Manning, completed 23 of 36 passes with no interceptions. With Saquon Barkley exiting with a right ankle injury late in the first half, Jones also led the Giants with 28 yards rushing on four attempts.

As impressive as the former Duke standout was, he was not perfect. Shaquil Barrett had four of Tampa Bay's five sacks and forced a fumble that led to a field goal that put Tampa Bay up 31-25 with six minutes to go.

Jones also lost a fumble that led to one of Winston's TD passes to Evans, who finished with eight catches for 190 yards.

"You never really know how it's going to go. That's the fun part. That's football," Jones said. "We found a way to win, found a way to finish it. That's what's most exciting."

New York 3 7 15 7 -- 32

Tampa Bay 12 16 0 3 -- 31

First Quarter

TB--Evans 21 pass from Winston (kick failed), 9:47.

NYG--FG Rosas 36, 4:07.

TB--Evans 3 pass from Winston (kick blocked), :21.

Second Quarter

NYG--D.Jones 7 run (Rosas kick), 9:58.

TB--FG Gay 47, 7:35.

TB--FG Gay 27, 4:06.

TB--Evans 20 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 1:26.

TB--FG Gay 52, :00.

Third Quarter

NYG--Engram 75 pass from D.Jones (S.Shepard pass from D.Jones), 14:48.

NYG--S.Shepard 7 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 8:14.

Fourth Quarter

TB--FG Gay 23, 6:00.

NYG--D.Jones 7 run (Rosas kick), 1:16.

Attendance--55,070.

NYG TB First downs 17 24

Total Net Yards 384 499

Rushes-yards 19-72 32-144

Passing 312 355

Punt Returns 1-13 5-9

Kickoff Returns 1-22 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 1-13 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 23-36-0 23-37-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 5-24 4-25

Punts 5-48.8 4-44.8

Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0

Penalties-Yards 6-59 4-30

Time of Possession 26:48 33:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--New York, D.Jones 4-28, S.Shepard 2-21, Gallman 5-13, Barkley 8-10. Tampa Bay, R.Jones 14-80, Barber 13-48, Perriman 1-13, Winston 4-3.

PASSING--New York, D.Jones 23-36-0-336. Tampa Bay, Winston 23-37-1-380.

RECEIVING--New York, S.Shepard 7-100, Engram 6-113, Barkley 4-27, Slayton 3-82, R.Shepard 1-6, Fowler 1-5, Ellison 1-3. Tampa Bay, Evans 8-190, Howard 3-66, Godwin 3-40, Ogunbowale 3-23, Barber 2-7, Brate 2-7, R.Jones 1-41, Perriman 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Tampa Bay, Gay 34.

