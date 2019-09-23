Little Rock woman arrested after 5-year-old found wandering around apartment complex, police say

A Little Rock woman was arrested Friday after her 5-year-old was found wandering around an apartment complex.

Marcia Langley, 47, faces one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said a man found the child walking toward the road near his apartment building at 1502 Green Mountain Drive around 5:30 p.m.

The man asked the little boy to show him to his home, according to a police report. The man tried to find a parent or guardian, but the apartment, in the same complex, was empty.

Police said the man left a note and checked repeatedly throughout the evening to see if anyone was home.

When officers arrived around 9:35 p.m., they took the child home and spoke to his mother, Langley. She told police she had been home the entire time and said the child had been missing for a short period, since about 9 p.m.

However, a neighbor told police she had seen the man come by with the boy around 6 p.m.

Langley was arrested and booked into the Pulaski County jail just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. She remains there, online records state, on $3,500 bond.

Police said the Department of Human Services took custody of the child.