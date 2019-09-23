No Brees, no problem; Saints squeak by

Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes in his first start with Drew Brees out, directing the New Orleans Saints to a 33-27 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

SEATTLE -- Teddy Bridgewater wanted to stay composed. He wanted to remain calm and in control while taking over for the next several weeks with the New Orleans Saints' leader, Drew Brees, sidelined with injury.

But emotions can often be tricky to control. And in the moments before making his first meaningful start since the 2015 playoffs, they all hit Bridgewater.

"I was thinking about the process from the time I was injured up until now and just thinking about all the ones who believed in me and just being back on this stage," Bridgewater said.

Three years removed from a knee injury that nearly ended his career, Bridgewater was an unexpected winner Sunday. He threw two touchdown passes in his first start with Brees out, watched his teammates add TDs on defense and special teams, and help lead the Saints to a 33-27 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The narrative entering the week centered on whether the Super Bowl hopes of the Saints (2-1) were lost with Brees out following surgery to repair a ligament near his right thumb. The week ended with Bridgewater throwing his hat into the stands as he ran off the field following his first victory as a starting quarterback since Jan. 3, 2016, the final week of the 2015 season.

"I said all week Teddy is a leader," Saints running back Alvin Kamara said. "He had composure. He had poise and we got it done."

Bridgewater had started Week 17 last season, but that was a meaningless game. The Saints had their playoff seed wrapped up. Sunday had significance and Bridgewater relished his opportunity.

"You never want to take the game for granted," Bridgewater said. "I think last year what happened, we had the playoff spot locked up. To come into a game like today that has more meaning was one of those games where your emotions are high because the game has meaning and you haven't experienced this in a long time."

Bridgewater threw a 29-yard touchdown to Kamara late in the first half on a screen pass where the talented running back bounced off several tacklers on his way to the end zone. He added a 1-yard TD toss to Michael Thomas on fourth-and-goal on the first possession of the second half, a drive kept alive by an illegal formation penalty against Seattle on a missed field goal attempt.

But the key for New Orleans was a pair of first-half touchdowns with Bridgewater standing on the sideline.

Deonte Harris took a punt back 53 yards for a score in the first quarter, and Vonn Bell picked up Chris Carson's third lost fumble in three games, and returned it 33 yards for a TD in the second quarter.

The two non-offensive touchdowns for New Orleans, plus Seattle's numerous miscues took pressure off Bridgewater. He didn't need to win the game. He simply needed to avoid his own errors, which he did. He got the ball in the hands of his playmakers, Kamara mostly, and didn't take unnecessary risks. Bridgewater completed 19 of 27 passes for 177 yards.

Kamara had 9 catches for 92 yards and added another 69 yards rushing.

"He's like a human joystick," Bridgewater said. "You get him the ball he's spinning, he's juking, he's bouncing off of guys."

New Orleans 7 13 7 6 -- 33

Seattle 7 0 0 20 -- 27

First Quarter

NO--Harris 53 punt return (Lutz kick), 12:06.

Sea--Lockett 8 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:24.

Second Quarter

NO--Bell 33 fumble return (kick failed), 6:50.

NO--Kamara 29 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), :33.

Third Quarter

NO--Thomas 1 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 7:44.

Fourth Quarter

Sea--Wilson 2 run (Myers kick), 11:51.

NO--Kamara 1 run (run failed), 4:19.

Sea--Wilson 8 run (Myers kick), 2:48.

Sea--Dissly 4 pass from Wilson, :00.

Attendance--69,005.

NO Sea

First downs 15 26

Total Net Yards 265 515

Rushes-yards 23-88 26-109

Passing 177 406

Punt Returns 3-53 3-12

Kickoff Returns 3-60 2-47

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 19-27-0 32-50-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0

Punts 6-54.0 4-41.3

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 11-70 7-53

Time of Possession 28:27 31:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--New Orleans, Kamara 16-69, Bridgewater 3-12, T.Hill 1-5, Murray 2-2, Line 1-0. Seattle, Carson 15-53, Wilson 7-51, Prosise 4-5.

PASSING--New Orleans, Bridgewater 19-27-0-177. Seattle, Wilson 32-50-0-406.

RECEIVING--New Orleans, Kamara 9-92, Thomas 5-54, Ginn 2-15, Cook 1-7, T.Hill 1-5, J.Hill 1-4. Seattle, Lockett 11-154, Dissly 6-62, Prosise 5-38, J.Brown 3-30, Metcalf 2-67, Turner 2-19, Moore 1-29, Vannett 1-9, Carson 1-(minus 2).

Sports on 09/23/2019