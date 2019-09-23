Sections
North Little Rock school staff member on leave after reportedly dragging preschool student

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:43 a.m.
A North Little Rock school employee is on leave following a report that she dragged a preschool student down the hallway.

According to a police incident report, a staff member saw Jody Edrington, preschool program coordinator for the district, “grab (a) child by the arm" Wednesday and "drag her down the hall.”

The staff member told the girl’s mother what she saw and said the child was “throwing a tantrum” before Edrington grabbed her. The report states the girl then told her mother about the incident.

She took her daughter to the hospital and found the child was not injured, according to the report.

There is video footage of the incident, which the mother told police Superintendent Bobby Acklin said “troubled” him.

Acklin said in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the video footage was turned over to police and an internal district investigation is underway.

“I hope they move right along,” Acklin said. “I won’t rush it. I’ll be thorough. But we are investigating.”

