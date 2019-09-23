Northwest Arkansas man pleads innocent to trying to run over off-duty police officer

FAYETTEVILLE -- An Elkins man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges he tried to run over a police officer who was working security at a church.

Thomas S. Frasier, 75, of 2121 Ledford Road is charged with aggravated assault. Frasier was given a Jan. 10 court date.

An off-duty Springdale police officer was working about 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Key Point Church, 1404 Chester Ave. in Springdale, according to a police report. The officer was in uniform and driving a patrol car.

Frasier had been sent a cease-and-desist letter and wasn't allowed to have contact with church staff or be on church property, according to the report. Frasier harassed the staff and was seen driving slowly through the property, according to the report.

The officer said he had seen Frasier at the church before and tried to stop him, but Frasier ignored him.

On that Sunday, the officer waited in the road and stood outside his patrol car with his arm extended, ordering Frasier to stop, according to the report. The officer said Frasier accelerated and he jumped out of the way when Frasier tried to hit him with the car. Frasier headed south on Thompson Street.

He was stopped and arrested about an hour later in Springdale, according to the report.