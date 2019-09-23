FOOTBALL

Brown retires?

Antonio Brown said he is finished with the NFL. In a Twitter rant Sunday morning when his most recent team was getting ready to play without him, the former New England Patriots receiver said, "Will not be playing in the NFL anymore." He went on to take shots at other people in football who have been accused of sexual misconduct. Among them were Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was arrested in a prostitution and sexual trafficking sting in a Florida massage parlor. He has not been punished. "Different strokes different folks clearly," Brown wrote. Another target was Brown's longtime Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger, who was suspended for four games after he was twice accused of sexual assault. "4 games for Big Ben crazy world I'm done with it," Brown tweeted over a screenshot of a news article about the investigation. One of the NFL's most prolific receivers for a decade, Brown was traded out of Pittsburgh and released in Oakland after his off-field antics became too much for those teams. The Patriots signed him anyway, and just days later a woman filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of rape. He played in one game, then was released after the team learned he tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

BASEBALL

Ramirez to return

The Cleveland Indians expect third baseman Jose Ramirez to return to their lineup Tuesday night after missing a month with a broken right hand. Ramirez hasn't played since Aug. 24 when he was injured taking a swing. The two-time All-Star had surgery for a broken hamate bone. The Indians expected him to miss five to seven weeks. Manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Ramirez hasn't experienced any soreness in the hand after taking batting practice in recent days. Ramirez is hitting .254 with 20 home runs and 75 RBI in 126 games. The Indians are off today.

GOLF

Willett wins in England

Former Masters champion Danny Willett outplayed Jon Rahm in the final group and closed with a 5-under 67 to win the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship at Virginia Water, England, by three shots for his first victory on home soil in England. Willett won for the seventh time in his career and moves back into the top 50 for the first time in two years. He finished at 20-under 268. Rahm, tied with Willett going into the final round, shot 70 and finished alone in second. Rory McIlroy, who opened the European Tour flagship event with a 76, followed with rounds of 69-65-67 and tied for ninth. Willett drove wildly on the 11th, hit a tree trying to get back to the fairway, went into a bunker and finally reached the green with his fourth shot. He holed a 40-footer to escape with bogey and a one-shot lead. That was as close as Rahm got to him. Willett still had a two-shot lead when Rahm found the water with his second shot on the par-5 18th. Billy Horschel (65) and Patrick Reed (66) tied for fourth.

TENNIS

Medvedev takes title

Daniil Medvedev continued his storming run of form by beating Borna Coric 6-3, 6-1 to win the St. Petersburg Open final in St. Petersburg, Russia. On a run of playing in five consecutive finals including his U.S. Open defeat to Rafael Nadal, the Russian never faced a break point against Coric -- even though the Croatian had won all four of their previous meetings on hard courts. The fourth-ranked Medvedev moves to 6-6 in career finals, while Coric is now 2-4 after his first final in 11 months. Since the start of last month, Medvedev has won in Cincinnati and St. Petersburg. Besides the U.S. Open, he lost finals in Montreal and Washington, D.C.

Collins tops Venus

American Danielle Collins beat seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 7-5, 7-6 (5) on Sunday in the opening round of the Wuhan Open in Wuhan, China. Williams controlled the match early, going up 5-3 in the first set before dropping nine games in a row. A major turning point occurred when Williams failed to convert two set points while up 5-4 in the first. After falling behind 0-5 in the second set, Williams stormed back to force the tie-break, which Collins won 7-5. Collins will next play defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated fellow Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-2 in the pair's first meeting.

MOTOR SPORTS

Jones disqualified

Erik Jones, who finished fourth on Saturday in the Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond, Va., was disqualified later that night when his car failed post-race inspection. Jones' Toyota was determined to have a rear wheel alignment issue. Chris Gayle of Little Rock is Jones' crew chief. The disqualification dropped him to 38th place and severely damaged his chances of advancing to the second playoff stage. Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski moved up to fourth with Jones' disqualification, and every driver that finished behind him moved up one spot on the final grid and in the two in-race stages, where Jones had been ninth in the first stage and fourth in the second.

TENNIS

Team Europe retains Laver Cup, thanks to Zverev

GENEVA — After Roger Federer secured a must-win victory for Team Europe, Alexander Zverev ensured the Laver Cup was retained Sunday in a title-deciding super-tiebreaker against Milos Raonic of Team World.

Zverev fired a cross-court forehand winner to clinch a 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 victory in the decisive singles match and give the Europeans a 13-11 victory in points.

After Zverev fell to the ground in triumph, he disappeared from view under a pile of celebrating teammates including Federer, Rafael Nadal and their captain Bjorn Borg.

Two hours earlier, Federer had delighted a sold-out crowd of 17,000 in his home country by beating John Isner 6-4, 7-6 (3) to set up the winner-take-all finale.

Europe began Sunday leading 7-5 in a scoring system that gave one point for a win on Friday and two on Saturday. Victories in the doubles and each of three singles matches scored three points on

Sunday.

Nadal scratched from Europe’s intended lineup in both the opening doubles with Federer and the first singles due to an inflamed hand.

Isner and doubles specialist Jack Sock then beat Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.

Nadal’s replacement in singles, No. 5 ranked Dominic Thiem, was beaten 7-5, 6-7 (3), 10-5 by Taylor Fritz in a second consecutive match decided by the super-tiebreaker.

Strong play by the Americans on Sunday gave the world team an overall lead for the first time in the three-day competition.

Isner and Sock improved to 3-0 in Laver Cup doubles, and the 30th-ranked Fritz overcame Austria’s Thiem.

With Europe needing to sweep the last two rubbers, Federer came through in a typically tight match against Isner with few break-point chances.

Sports on 09/23/2019