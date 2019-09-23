Pedestrian hit, seriously injured by vehicle in Northwest Arkansas, responders say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A woman was in serious condition Monday after she was struck by a vehicle in Northwest Arkansas, emergency officials said.

Central EMS received a call about a woman who was hit near College Avenue and Rolling Hills Drive in Fayetteville just before 7 a.m., according to the service’s assistant chief, Steve Harrison.

Harrison declined to release the identity of the victim, and said he couldn’t immediately confirm her age or where she was from.

Medics transported the woman to an area hospital in serious condition, according to emergency officials.

A call to the Fayetteville Police Department for further information wasn’t immediately returned Monday afternoon.