Little Rock police: four-vehicle crash near Cantrell and Reservoir roads may slow traffic

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police said a four-vehicle car crash around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Reservoir and Cantrell roads may slow traffic as commuters head home.

Officer Eric Barnes said some or all of the vehicles involved in the crash are disabled, so it will likely take time to clear the roads.

He said no injuries have been reported, but added he had only preliminary information about the crash.