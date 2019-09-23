Police: Little Rock household awakens to gunfire, finds home, vehicles struck

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police are looking for a gunman after members of one Little Rock household were awakened to the sound of about 30 gunshots early Monday, including some shots that hit their residence.

Officers were called to 75 Plantation Drive shortly before 4 a.m. and found the home and two vehicles had been struck by bullets, according to Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes.

The residents told authorities they were “awakened by approximately 30 gunshots,” and they saw a dark-colored truck open fire on the house before driving off from the cul-de-sac, Barnes said.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting. A 15-year-old girl was among the people inside the home at the time.

No suspects have been named and no arrests had been made Monday morning, authorities said.