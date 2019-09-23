PopUp in the Rock spotlights city's SW

Food trucks, canoe trips, bike tours and more will be on offer next month for an event that organizers hope will showcase all that southwest Little Rock has to offer and inspire people to see what else might be possible for the area.

PopUp in the Rock, an initiative by StudioMain, Create Little Rock and AARP, will set up its 2019 pop-up Oct. 5 near the intersection of Geyer Springs and Forbing roads.

The annual event spotlights areas of the city that organizers believe are underdeveloped and could benefit from what Create Little Rock chair Rhonna Wade calls "strategic investment."

Past areas targeted by the campaign include Stifft Station in Little Rock and Argenta in North Little Rock. Wade said the pop-up is intended to inspire development such as the opening of Stone's Throw brewery's new location in Stifft Station in May.

"Most people in central Arkansas aren't as familiar with this location," said Jennifer Hoss, a co-chair for Create Little Rock. "We want to highlight to the rest of the city, you can come here and here's what's here."

After seeing the good that pop-ups have done in other neighborhoods, the Southwest Little Rock Business Alliance proposed several sites in its part of the city, said JD Lowery, manager of community and economic development.

Lowery said the alliance wants to change people's perceptions of the area, which in recent years has gained an outlet mall and Bass Pro Shops and will soon be home to a new high school.

"I think our main point is that it's not a bad place to live, work and play," he said. "We do it every day."

Organizers are still finalizing which businesses and food trucks will be at the event, said Nikki Crane, a co-chair from StudioMain. She said they also are working on a new way to spotlight restaurants beyond the one-day event.

Attendees this year will receive a "passport" listing local restaurants, and once individuals receive stamps verifying they've eaten at a certain number, they can turn it in and get a prize.

"This year we had an extra goal that is showing what's already there," Hoss said.

During the pop-up, there will be a yoga session and a bike tour, Hoss said, adding that organizers are especially excited for guided canoe tours on Fourche Creek.

Fourche Creek is a large wetland, and organizations affiliated with the creek will take groups out to float in canoes.

Crane hopes the event can build greater interest in using the creek for recreation.

"It would be a huge attraction to Arkansas if we could get this up and running," he said.

PopUp in the Rock organizers also look at walkability and transportation.

Crane said meetings with locals and a walking audit with AARP revealed issues for pedestrians in the pop-up area. Sidewalks are very close to the street, and there are no crosswalks.

Organizers decided to tackle that problem at the event by temporarily painting a crosswalk on Geyer Springs Road to allow walkers to easily go between different sections of the pop-up. Organizers also have worked with Little Rock police to direct traffic, Crane said, to ensure drivers are aware of the addition.

Though the crosswalk will only be there for the day of the event, it might inspire people to push for permanent change in the area, Lowery said.

He said his organization hopes the pop-up will continue improving people's perceptions of the area and attract more businesses, workers, shoppers and residents.

"I think it's going to be a positive experience for everyone," Lowery said. "I hope it can just add to the momentum of positive things happening in southwest Little Rock."

Metro on 09/23/2019