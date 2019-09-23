State police: 2 drivers die after corrections officer crosses centerline driving home from shift

Two drivers died after a crash Saturday morning on U.S. 79 in Marianna, state police said. One was a Department of Corrections officer.

Cpl. Corey Anderson was driving south on the highway in a Chevy Impala around 7:15 a.m. when he crossed the centerline, according to a preliminary crash summary.

The Impala then struck a GMC Sierra traveling north on U.S. 79. Its driver, Robert Smith, 74, and Anderson both died.

Department officials said Anderson was heading home after his shift at the East Arkansas Regional Unit when the crash happened. State police said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 359 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.