FOOTBALL

New Orleans CB reopens recruitment

A day after the University of Arkansas lost to 20-point underdog San Jose State, cornerback Jamie Vance announced on social media that he has reopened his recruiting.

Vance orally committed to the Razorbacks in February. Vance, 5-11, 170 pounds, of New Orleans Edna Karr picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Arizona State, Virginia, Houston, Kansas and others.

He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Feb. 23-24 and pledged to the Hogs two days later. Vance made his official visit in April.

He was a high school teammate of Arkansas freshman cornerback Devin Bush. Vance was the lone cornerback committed to Arkansas. The Razorbacks now have 15 commitments for the 2020 class.

VOLLEYBALL

Hendrix sweeps Centre

Hendrix College (9-3, 3-0 Southern Athletic Association) defeated Centre College 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 on Sunday in Conway.

Mallory Cart led Hendrix with 12 kills. Claire Smith had 20 assists and Jeanette McGrath had 15 digs.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas edges Alabama

Anna Podojil scored in the seventh minute to give the University of Arkansas (7-1-1, 1-0-0 SEC) a 1-0 victory over Alabama (5-3-1, 0-1-0) on Sunday in Fayetteville.

Katie Lund made five saves in goal for the shutout.

UALR, Georgia Southern play to draw

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (3-5-3, 0-1-1 Sun Belt Conference) and Georgia Southern (4-1, 1-0-1) played to a 0-0 tie on Sunday in Statesboro, Ga.

Georgia Southern outshot UALR 16-2. Julia Curatolo made eight saves for the Trojans.

MEN'S GOLF

UALR fourth in Dallas

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in fourth place after the first round of the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.

The Trojans shot a 282. SMU and Arizona State lead with a 279 and California-Davis is in third place with a 281.

Individually, UALR's Aaron Ramos, Anton Albers and Logan Pate are all tied for ninth with a 70.

