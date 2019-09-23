Driver killed when vehicle hits trailer; Arkansas woman dies after being thrown from pickup in crash

A 50-year-old Kansas man died after his vehicle missed a curve and struck a vehicle in the opposite lane in Madison County late Sunday morning, troopers said.

Robert D. Bryant, of Linwood, Kan., was driving east near Boston on Arkansas 16 when the crash happened about 11:45 a.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Authorities said Bryant missed a right-hand curve, drove over the centerline and struck a trailer traveling in the opposite direction. He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he died, the report states.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, troopers said. No other injuries were reported.

A 47-year-old woman was killed after being thrown from a pickup in central Arkansas on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The pickup, a 2003 Ford F250, was headed south near 192 Clinton Road in Conway when it left the road to the right at roughly 1:30 p.m., a separate preliminary report states. The vehicle then re-entered the road and exited on the opposite side before striking a ditch.

A passenger, Barbara Chafton, of Conway, was ejected from the vehicle, police said. According to authorities, Chafton was taken to Baptist Medical Center and later died. The driver, David Chafton, 49, was listed as being injured.

Troopers described the weather as cloudy and the roads as dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 358 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary crash figures.