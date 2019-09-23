Trial begins for Arkansas man charged with murder in fatal parking lot shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- Trial began Monday in Washington County Circuit Court for a Sherwood man charged with first-degree murder.

Christopher Rankin, 26, is charged with killing Trenton Coney on New Year's Day 2018 in a parking lot off West Avenue.

Coney, 22, of Springdale, was shot once in the chest and pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.

Several witnesses told police Rankin was talking with a woman in the parking lot of Arsaga's at the Depot when Coney walked up to check on her. Coney and the woman were friends, according to a police report.

Witnesses said Rankin got upset, pulled a gun from his jacket pocket and pointed it at Coney, according to a news release.

The men exchanged words and Rankin put the gun back in his pocket before a physical altercation broke out, witnesses told police.

They said Coney fell to the ground and Rankin stood over him, pulled the gun from his pocket and fired one shot striking Coney in his chest, according to the release.

Rankin fled before officers arrived, but police soon found him. He was taken into custody without incident, according to a release.

Rankin admitted his involvement in the shooting but claimed he fired behind him as he fled from Coney, according to the report.

Rankin told police he did not know anyone was wounded.

Rankin faces 10 to 40 years in prison or life imprisonment if he's convicted of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Washington County jail on a $250,000 bond.