Trump, Indian leader tout nations' ties

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet a crowd of about 50,000 people at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sunday during an event honoring Modi. Trump spoke of the improving ties between the two countries, adding, “I love India.”

HOUSTON -- Deafening drums marked the entrance of President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they clasped hands and walked across the stage in a packed Texas stadium Sunday, sending a message of unity between the world's two largest democracies despite trade tensions.

But instead of dwelling on differences, Trump highlighted the growth of U.S. exports to India, the billions of dollars spent by India on U.S.-made defense equipment, and joint military exercises with New Delhi.

"India has never invested in the United States like it is doing today," Trump said, adding that "we're doing the same thing in India."

The president also discussed border security, a key campaign issue in Texas, which shares a border with Mexico.

"We are taking unprecedented action to secure our southern border and stop illegal immigration," Trump said.

About 50,000 Indian Americans attended the "Howdy, Modi!" rally in Houston, where the crowd chanted "Modi! Modi! Modi!" as he took the stage to introduce Trump as "my friend, a friend of India, a great American president."

"When I met him for the first time, he said to me, 'India has a true friend in the White House,'" Modi said. "Mr. President, this morning in Houston, you can hear the heartbeat of this great partnership in this celebration of the world's two largest democracies."

The event had the feel of one of Trump's campaign rallies, complete with a packed venue and a roaring crowd, and Trump treated it that way at times.

He ticked off his accomplishments in office, highlighted a drop in the unemployment rate among Indian Americans and extolled their contributions to the U.S. as he pitched for their vote in a traditionally Republican state that Democrats have visions of pulling into their column next year.

Trump said Modi invited him to the rally -- one of the largest U.S. gatherings of the Indian diaspora in history -- when they met last month in France. On his decision to attend, Trump said, "I love India."

Trump and Modi plan to meet again Tuesday on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly.

Trump is also scheduled to meet this week with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recently solicited the president's help mediating the Pakistan-India conflict over Kashmir. India's government has stripped the disputed Himalayan region of its semi-autonomy and launched a security crackdown last month.

Trump said U.S.-India bonds are tightening despite tensions over India's trade surplus with the U.S. In June, the U.S. canceled special trade privileges that had allowed India to export certain goods with lower tariffs. India responded by slapping tariffs on more than two dozen types of U.S. goods.

The U.S. and India are discussing ways to negotiate at least a partial trade deal. A partial deal could include Washington reinstating India's special tariff status in exchange for concessions related to access to Indian markets, possibly in dairy and medical devices. Other issues are thwarting efforts to sign a larger trade deal.

In an address in Hindi to "my family," Modi briefly mentioned the trade talks and expressed hope that an announcement can be made while he and Trump participate in the United Nations gathering.

The Indian leader said that while Trump has called himself a "tough negotiator," Modi has learned a few things from Trump about the art of making deals. After the speeches, Modi asked Trump to walk hand-in-hand around the perimeter of the stadium floor, looking up at the stands of cheering fans.

After the Houston event, Trump flew to Ohio, a key state for him in the 2020 presidential race. He and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison marked the opening of an Australian-owned Pratt Industries plant in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Trump hosted Morrison and his wife, Jenny, on a state visit last week.

In Texas, Trump was briefed on recent storm flooding in the southeastern part of the state when he stopped at a nearby U.S. Coast Guard station.

Trump said he was working with federal and state officials to get money and equipment to Texas to help with recovery operations.

"My administration will not rest until you have fully recovered, restored and rebuilt," he told Texas residents at the start of his rally speech.

Trump will spend most of the week in New York participating in the General Assembly.

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.

A Section on 09/23/2019