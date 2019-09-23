Two injured in shooting, car chase Friday that briefly put Little Rock elementary school on lockdown

One person was shot and another grazed by a bullet Friday during a car chase that started on Interstate 430. The incident led to a brief lockdown of Terry Elementary School.

An unknown suspect in a gray Dodge Charger shot at and chased a Nissan Versa just before noon Friday on I-430, police said. The Versa exited the interstate, its driver told police, and the Charger followed.

Bailey Boyanton was driving a third car, an Acura MDX, on Kanis Road and saw the other two vehicles approach from behind, according to the police report.

Boyanton told police someone threw a bag out of the Versa, and then someone from inside the Charger started shooting. His car was hit, but no one was injured.

Police then found the Versa at the intersection of Mara Lynn and Shackleford roads. A passenger, Jeremiah Williams, 18, was shot in the stomach. The Versa’s driver, Aleacia Henson, 18, was grazed by a bullet along the shoulders.

Henson told police after someone from the Charger shot at them, a man jumped out of the car and ran north behind Terry Elementary. The Charger continued north on Shackleford Road.

Two passengers from the Versa, both minors, ran from the scene and were found by police nearby.

A search of the area found no one else. Police said Williams’ injury was not life-threatening.