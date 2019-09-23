The Nation in Brief

Biologists Joe Leonardi (left) and Jim Boase release a juvenile sturgeon on Saturday at Mott Park’s Paddlers’ Landing in Flint, Mich. The release was part of an effort to restore sturgeon to the Saginaw Bay Watershed.

UAW strike lingers as candidates visit

NEW YORK -- Bargainers were meeting all day Sunday at General Motors' headquarters in downtown Detroit as a strike by 49,000 auto workers neared an eighth day.

"They're still talking," United Auto Workers union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said.

The workers left their jobs early last Monday after their four-year contract with the company expired.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren visited the striking workers on Sunday at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

"GM is demonstrating that it has no loyalty to workers in America. ... Their only loyalty is to their bottom line, and if they can save a nickel by moving jobs to Mexico or to Asia or anywhere else on this planet, they will do it," Warren said.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited and spoke with striking auto workers in Kansas City, Kan.

The workers are seeking a bigger slice of GM's profits, products to manufacture at plants GM wants to close, a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers and other benefits.

GM wants to lower its labor costs so they're closer to the compensation for workers at U.S. factories owned by foreign automakers. Most UAW production workers make about $30 per hour. GM's labor cost, including benefits, is $63 per hour while the foreign companies pay about $50, according to the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank.

Missing Marine found safe at rest area

RICHLAND, Texas -- A U.S. Marine believed to have left Arizona for California's Camp Pendleton never arrived, but he was found days later at a Texas rest area, unharmed.

Lance Cpl. Job Wallace was taken into custody Saturday night by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and other law enforcement officers at a rest area in Navarro County, according to an NCIS statement cited by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The 20-year-old had last been seen leaving a friend's house in Surprise, Ariz., last Monday night, his mother, Stacy Wallace, said. He was due back at Camp Pendleton after a three-day leave that took him home to the suburbs west of Phoenix and a camping trip.

About 55 miles south of Dallas, Navarro County is more than 1,100 miles east of Surprise and in the opposite direction from Camp Pendleton in Southern California.

The statement from Kurt Thomas, the special agent in charge of the NCIS Marine Corps West field office, did not include details about how Wallace was found or what he was doing.

Stacy Wallace had said her son loved the Marines and was excited to get back to Camp Pendleton, having been recently promoted.

"He got into several colleges and missed scholarship opportunities just so that he could be a Marine, because he felt it was his duty to serve his country," Wallace said.

Thomas' Saturday night statement thanked law enforcement partners in Texas, Arizona and on the federal level "for their aid in bringing this to a safe resolution."

Tropical Storm Karen forms in Atlantic

MIAMI -- The 11th named storm of the hurricane season has developed in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Karen formed early Sunday near the Windward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph.

A tropical storm warning was in effect Sunday for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, suggesting tropical storm conditions were likely.

A tropical storm watch also was issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, meaning tropical storm conditions were possible in the next 48 hours.

By midday Sunday, Karen was moving toward the west-northwest around 13 mph, and a northwest turn was expected today.

The storm was expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

Man accused of gun threat in Walmart

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Jefferson City man is accused of threatening to shooting people at a Walmart where he worked.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Nicholas Pratte, 38, was charged Friday with second-degree making a terroristic threat.

A probable-cause statement said Pratte became upset after meeting with supervisors about his productivity. He allegedly made comments about getting a gun and shooting people.

Police said Walmart management felt the threats were significant enough to hire outside security to safeguard the store.

The probable-cause statement said police had recently contacted Pratte about comments he allegedly made threatening a shooting at a school, which caused Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Capital City High School to be locked down on Aug. 30.

Photo by AP/The Register-Guard/CHRIS PIETSCH

Members of the Cascade Mycological Society take part in a parade Sunday in Eugene, Ore.

