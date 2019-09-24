Arkansas first to offer 4-star D-lineman, father a big Hog fan

Arkansas was the first school to extend a scholarship offer to a 4-star defensive lineman whose father hopes he picks the Razorbacks.

Defensive end Marcus Burris, 6-5, 272 pounds of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove, received an offer from Arkansas on March 25 after visiting Fayetteville a couple of weeks earlier.

“It was crazy,” Burris said. “In the offseason, I worked really hard to get an offer and it paid off when Arkansas offered me.”

He immediately told his father, who is from Ashdown.

“I couldn't wait to tell my dad because he’s a huge Arkansas fan and my mom was excited, too,” Burris said.

Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M, Nebraska, LSU, Texas and numerous others followed Arkansas’ lead in offering him. ESPN rates Burris a 4-star prospect, the No. 9 defensive end and No. 89 overall recruit in the 2021 class.

His father is quick to point out invitations from Arkansas to visit.

“Every time I get invited to anything, he’s always pressing me to go,” Burris said. “He had some cousins that went to Arkansas. He really likes the school.”

Burris also plays basketball and had thoughts of just focusing on the hardwood in the eight grade, but the coaches pointed out most post players are in the 6-10 range. While he still plays basketball, he understands his future is in football.

“I think the thing that separates Marcus from most kids ... is just his athleticism,” Pleasant Grove Coach Josh Gibson said. “He caught a 12-yard drag the other night and it turned into a 66-yard touchdown. He ran away from guys in the secondary. That’s kind of freaky for a guy 6-5, 270.”

Burris recorded 75 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks as a sophomore and was named first-team all-district, helping Pleasant Grove to the Texas Class 4A Division II state championship game.

“I think one of the best things that Marcus does right now along with his athleticism is just how hard he plays and runs to the football,” said Gibson, who notes some like Burris on the offensive side of the ball. “His pursuit for a kid at 272 may be unmatched. He’ll chase things down from the backside that he knows he doesn’t have a chance on. A quarterback rolling out the other way and he will sprint 35-40 yards across the field just in case to have a shot. I think that’s rare in high school.”

He was working as a manager for the school’s track team in the spring when a coach asked if he wanted to run the 100 meters.

“I don’t know what I ran, but it was a pretty good time with me weighing 275,” Burris said.

Some of his competitors thought he was headed to throw the shot put or the discus before he got into the blocks.

“They thought I was lost or something,” he said.

He earned the respect of the other runners.

“Dang, I didn’t know you were that fast,' or, 'Dude you got speed for a big guy,’” Burris said of their remarks. “A lot of people were confused why I was up there. I just got out there and ran.”

Burris said he’s hoping to get back to Fayetteville.

“I’ll take a visit up there soon,” he added. “I want to win another state championship before I make plans again.”