Authorities arrest 15 Arkansans on drug, gun charges after joint state-federal investigation

A coordinated effort by state and federal authorities led to the arrests of 15 Arkansans on federal drug and firearm charges.

Authorities took 11 people into custody Tuesday morning, according to a news release, and four were already in state or federal custody on unrelated charges.

Authorities said one man, Davidlon Palmer, of Eudora, remains a fugitive.

The effort, called Operation Quack Attack, was a joint effort by the FBI, the Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Community Correction Special Response Team. Authorities said in the release the initiative started after drug trafficking-related violence increased in the Chicot County area.

During the operation, authorities conducted 58 controlled purchases of drugs and carried out two search warrants.

Authorities seized more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 229 grams of cocaine, 200 grams of crack cocaine, 128 grams of marijuana, six firearms and almost $17,000 in cash.

An additional six firearms and $3,927 in suspected drug proceeds were found Tuesday during the arrests.

Those arrested face a variety of drug and firearm charges, authorities said, the most serious of which carry a penalty of not less than 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000,000.

Defendants will be arraigned Thursday in federal court unless they are in state custody, in which case they will have a later arraignment.

The list of individuals charged includes: