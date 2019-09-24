Rogers hosts Trout Unlimited meeting

Trout Unlimited conservation and fishing organization will hold its national meeting Oct. 2-6 at Embassy Suites in Rogers.

Several events are open to the public. A free Stream Kids program is set for 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 5 along Osage Creek behind Cross Church near New Hope Road and Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers. The event is for ages 6-16 and teaches stream science and fly-casting.

An introductory fly-fishing class for women will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Illinois River Watershed Partnership headquarters in downtown Cave Springs. Cost is $40. Register at www.tu.org/annualmeeting.

Programs on Oct. 4-5 for Trout Unlimited members at Embassy Suites are open to the public at no cost, but do not include meals.

Walk explores Huntsville

Ozark Hill Hikers walking club will host 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer walks in Huntsville on Saturday.

All walkers are welcome. Registration for the walk is at the gazebo at the Main Street Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $2 and includes water, snacks and a prize-drawing ticket. Walks must be completed by 3 p.m.

Each registered walker will be given written directions and a map to follow the routes planned by the club.

For details email pa4golden@gmail.com

Cruise into sunset

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers sunset pontoon boat trips on Beaver Lake each Thursday in October and on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Cost is $10 plus tax for adults or $5 for children age 6-12.

Registration is required. Call the park office, 479-789-5000, for departure times and to register.

Clark tops Elite anglers

Tim Clark won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held Sept. 14 at Beaver Lake. His five bass weighed 14.07 pounds.

Curt Clark placed second with five bass at 13.45 pounds. David Harp finished third with five bass at 9.54 pounds. Robert Burkes had big bass at 3.95 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Jason Sandidge, 9.5; fifth, Rodger Yarbrough, 9.5; sixth, Burl Smith, 9.45; seventh, Jason Collins, 9.07; eighth, Marcus Brandenburg, 8.69; ninth, Kirk McClelland, 8.62; 10th, Justin Hoffman, 8.52.

