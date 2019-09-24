Casino case to Pulaski County

RUSSELLVILLE -- A Pope County Circuit Court judge ruled Monday that a case challenging the rejection of a casino license application by the state Racing Commission belongs in a Pulaski County courtroom.

Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Bill Pearson told the courtroom that Pope County "was not the proper place" to hear the case filed by Gulfside Casino Partnership against the state Racing Commission and the state Department of Finance and Administration.

Casey Castleberry, Gulfside's attorney, stood alone at the plaintiff's table while five lawyers -- two from the state and three from Cherokee Nation Businesses -- sat across from him at two defense tables.

Gulfside filed the suit on Aug. 15, the same day that the Racing Commission denied an appeal from the Mississippi casino operator to reverse a denial of its application in May for a Pope County casino license.

In addition to seeking an injunction to bar any casino license being issued for Pope County until the legal challenge has been resolved, Gulfside is challenging the Racing Commission's assertion that Gulfside's application was incomplete because it did not contain an endorsement from local officials.

Four other applicants -- Cherokee Nation Businesses of Oklahoma, Kehl Management of Iowa, Warner Gaming of Nevada and Choctaw Nation Division of Commerce of Oklahoma -- were rejected by the Racing Commission in June for the same reason.

Unlike the others, Gulfside's application included letters of endorsement from local officials issued right before they left office in December.

Amendment 100 -- passed by voters in November to allow a new casino in both Pope and Jefferson counties, and to allow the expansion of gambling at the racetracks in Hot Springs and West Memphis -- says only that an endorsement is required. It does not say when the endorsement should be issued.

The Racing Commission, however, created a rule, and the Legislature passed a law earlier this year to require that the officials be currently in office at the time the application is made.

Gulfside initially filed the case in Pulaski County Circuit Court, but late last month, Circuit Judge Tim Fox moved the case from his court to Pope County Circuit Court saying "there are hundreds of millions of dollars at stake relating to construction and maintenance, all of which will occur in Pope County."

On Monday, Pearson quoted from Arkansas Code 25-15-207 -- which states that the court action can be brought either in Pulaski County Circuit Court or another county under state venue laws -- saying "the people involved" are in Pulaski County.

Attorneys for the state as well as Cherokee Nation Businesses told Pearson they did not object to moving the case back to Pulaski County.

"We are pleased with today's ruling and look forward to proceeding expeditiously with our case," Castleberry said.

Cherokee Nation Business intervened in the case -- as well as others -- because they have a vested interest in the outcome, court filings said.

On Aug. 13, the Pope County Quorum Court passed a resolution supporting Cherokee Nation Businesses for a state license to operate a casino there. Ben Cross, the county judge of Pope County, also negotiated an 11-page Economic Development Agreement with the Cherokees that included a $38.8 million "economic development fee" that would be disbursed among the county, some cities and some nonprofit organizations.

The state Racing Commission, after denying Gulfside's appeal, opened a 90-day window to accept applications for Pope County casino gaming licenses. That window closes on Nov. 18.

In addition to Gulfside, two other lawsuits and complaints have been lodged concerning the awarding of a casino license in Pope County.

James Knight, on behalf of Citizens for a Better Pope County, claims in a civil suit against the state Racing Commission that the Quorum Court resolution supporting the Cherokees for a casino license is in direct contradiction to an initiated county ordinance passed by Pope County voters in November that said an election must be called to allow voters to decide if they want officials to back a casino applicant.

Knight also sued Cross and members of the Pope County Quorum Court and asked that no casino be endorsed without first holding an election as required by the initiated ordinance.

Hans Stiritz, on behalf of the anti-casino group Concerned Citizens of Pope County, also filed a complaint -- which contained affidavits from Pope County Justice of the Peace Joseph Pearson and six other residents -- with Pope County prosecutor Jeff Phillips alleging that county officials held meetings that violated the Freedom of Information Act to discuss casinos.

The office of the prosecutor coordinator in Little Rock recently appointed Jason Barrett as a special prosecutor to review the complaint to determine whether charges will be filed.

Jacksonville lawyer William J. Ogles also filed three complaints last month with the state Ethics Commission against Pope County Justices of the Peace Caleb Moore, Doug Skelton and Ernie Enchelmayer.

