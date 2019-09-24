Central Arkansas school board fires teacher accused of seeking sexual photos from teen

A central Arkansas middle school teacher accused of seeking sexual photos from a teen was fired by a district school board last week, a spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

The board of Bryant Public Schools voted to terminate 23-year-old Alex Joseph’s employment in a unanimous decision during a Thursday meeting, according to Devin Sherrill, spokeswoman for the district.

Joseph was arrested Aug. 13, at Bethel Middle School before the start of the first day of school. Police said in a statement he "admitted to the investigator that he had solicited sexual photos from a 13-year-old boy."

District personnel contacted the Bryant Police Department with the information, Sherrill said.

The school website previously listed Joseph as an English teacher, though his name no longer appears in its staff directory.

Sherrill said Joseph began as a contracted employee at the district July 1, and that he had no contact with students once his employment with the district began.

He was employed by Kelly Services as a substitute for the district during the 2018-2019 school year.

According to Sherrill, the district follows the background check process required by the state Department of Education, which involves background checks by the state, FBI criminal records and the Child Maltreatment Central Registry. The results of all three are reported to the education department, which then approves or denies the potential hire.

A felony callback hearing for Joseph is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the prosecuting attorney’s office. The 23-year-old wasn’t in the Saline County jail Tuesday morning, according to an online jail roster.