Downtown Little Rock parking-app deal OK'd by board; smartphone payments at meters planned by year's end

Visitors to downtown Little Rock will have a new option to pay for parking by the end of the year.
The city board on Tuesday authorized a contract between Little Rock and ParkMobile LLC, allowing the city to charge people for parking via smartphone app if the people choose that option over coin-operated or electronic meters.
The app charges a 30-cent user fee to people who use it to pay. The city's traditional meters will remain in place.
