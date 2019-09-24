Fire Department sets annual event

The North Little Rock Fire Department's annual Firefest will be 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 8 at the McCain Mall parking lot.

In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled for Oct. 10.

There will be live music, plus appearances by Sparky the Fire Dog and McGruff the Crime Dog.

Also on display will be an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Aquarium, fire apparatus from departments throughout central Arkansas and a Kids Combat Challenge.

The event will be free and open to the public.

Metro on 09/22/2019