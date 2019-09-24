Flash floods reported in Northwest Arkansas; Fayetteville sets daily rainfall record

Flash flooding swamped streets in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning, setting a new daily rainfall record — and that was by 9 a.m.

Fayetteville had received 3.37 inches of rain by that time of day, said Pete Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

The previous record for Sept. 24 was set in 1993, he said. The city received 2.05 inches of rain that day.

"It's going to break that record by a long shot," said Snyder.

Fayetteville had received more rainfall than other reporting stations in Northwest Arkansas early Tuesday. Snyder said most of the rain fell between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

While the rainfall was expected to continue throughout Tuesday, Snyder said it would be somewhat weaker than it had been earlier in the day.

A flash-flood warning remained in effect until 4 p.m. for all of Johnson County and parts of Benton, Crawford, Franklin and Washington counties.