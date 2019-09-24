Police Beat

Gunman opens fire on occupied home

Police are looking for a gunman after members of one Little Rock household were awakened early Monday by the sound of about 30 gunshots, including some that hit their residence.

Officers were called to 75 Plantation Drive shortly before 4 a.m. and found the home and two vehicles had been struck by bullets, according to Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes.

The residents told authorities they were "awakened by approximately 30 gunshots," and they saw shots fired from a dark truck before it drove off from the cul-de-sac, Barnes said.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting. A 15-year-old girl was among the people inside the home at the time.

No suspects have been named and no arrests had been made Monday morning, authorities said.

