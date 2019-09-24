Heat ratchets up early on Kitchens

CLEVELAND -- He made some lousy play calls when the game was on the line Sunday night, but afterward he made the perfect call.

"Just blame me," Cleveland Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens said after his team lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-13 at FirstEnergy Stadium. "If you're looking to blame somebody, blame me. Do not blame any of our players. Do not blame any of our other coaches. Just blame me because I can take it."

You can say this about the Browns' hoodie-wearing head coach on this 83-degree night: If he was warm during the game, he stood there in his postgame media session and took a lot more heat when he was asked to explain one questionable play call after another.

None of his directives was more bizarre than his decision to try a draw play with running back Nick Chubb on a fourth-and-9 situation at the Rams' 40. The attempt managed 2 yards. The Rams took over the ball with 9:14 left, and 2 ½ minutes later kicked a field goal that gave them what would be the final seven-point margin.

Even so, there was still a chance at redemption for Kitchens after Browns safety Juston Burris -- who had just been signed by the team 24 hours earlier -- intercepted a Jared Goff pass and returned it 14 yards to the Browns' 43 with 2:46 left.

Thanks to a couple of big receptions -- Jarvis Landry for 27 yards, Damion Ratley for 16 yards -- and a roughing the passer call on Rams' one-man wrecking ball, tackle Aaron Donad, Cleveland had the ball first and goal from just inside the 5 with 43 seconds left.

The Browns had all three timeouts left and they had Chubb, who was their best offensive weapon on the night. He'd already gained 96 yards and was averaging 4.2 yards a carry, but this time Kitchens -- who previously had gone with Chubb when he shouldn't have -- didn't let his hard-nosed back touch the ball.

Instead Kitchens opted for four consecutive passes by Baker Mayfield. The first three fell incomplete, and the last was intercepted in the end zone.

"I did not do a good job at the end of the game," Kitchens admitted.

While his candor is admirable, his coaching is looking questionable.

You start to wonder if he's in over his head.

Kitchens got the Browns head coaching job this year because of the way he took over the play calling last season after head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired following a 2-5-1 start.

Kitchens was aggressive and innovative and the team responded, winning five of the final eight games.

He was especially endorsed by Mayfield, and their connection -- along with the offseason acquisition of super receiver Odell Beckham Jr. -- made the Browns the most talked about team in the NFL over the summer.

They were trumpeted on the cover of Sports Illustrated -- "The Browns Are Back" -- and Vegas oddsmakers had them as the sixth choice to make the Super Bowl.

Instead, they are 1-2 and facing a daunting upcoming schedule -- games at Baltimore, San Francisco and New England, and home against Seattle -- that could just as well leave them 1-6.

There are several problems.

The offensive line is woeful.

Mayfield -- after a record-setting rookie campaign last season -- looks rattled. He's missing open receivers and forcing passes other times. He often holds the ball too long.

After three games, he has three touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Yet the biggest area of concern may be Kitchens, who hasn't quite grasped his role as head coach and play caller. He's botched both of those tasks in the early going this season.

In the season opener, the Browns were embarrassingly undisciplined and whistled for a whopping 18 penalties for 182 yards.

Against the Rams, Kitchens admitted his play calling was a problem. A "bad call" is the way he described his fourth-and-9 draw play.

As for the final four attempts from inside the 5, he said: "I should have run it one time. I should have. That's why I'm kicking myself ... right now.

"I've got to do a better job."

Well, at least he got one call right.

Photo by AP/DAVID RICHARD

