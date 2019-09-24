Homicide victim ID'd as 21-year-old Little Rock man

Police are on the scene of a reported homicide at Falcon Court in Little Rock.

Little Rock police identified the victim of a Monday night fatal shooting as Kadavieus Sanders, 21, of Little Rock.

Police responded around 6:15 p.m. to apartments at 23 Falcon Court after reports of a shooting. Sanders was found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A black SUV was stopped Monday and four occupants were detained as persons of interest related to the shooting.The SUV was also impounded, and officers sought a search warrant before processing, police said.

All four individuals were later released, police said, with no charges filed related to the homicide.

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was released Tuesday.

“We do know there was an argument beforehand,” Barnes said Monday at the scene. “The shooting occurred outside the units.”

Police said they are still seeking witnesses and video footage of the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.