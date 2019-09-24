• Rob Seale, sheriff of Le Flore County, Okla., said a hearing-impaired Rock Island woman yelled a warning before firing a single shot that fatally wounded a man she had never seen before when he made a move toward her after breaking into her home.

• Aramis Ayala, a Florida prosecutor, said the criminal justice system shouldn't replace traditional school discipline as she dismissed misdemeanor battery charges against a girl and boy, both 6, who were arrested at an Orlando elementary school after the girl threw a tantrum and kicked a staff member.

• Sandra Martin, 59, of Shreveport, who authorities in Caddo Parish said provided care and medication to more than 100 nursing home residents, was arrested on charges that she used the identity of another Sandra Martin to convince facility officials that she was a licensed practical nurse.

• Kemba Smith Pradia, a Richmond, Va., woman convicted of crack-cocaine trafficking who served more than six years in federal prison before being pardoned by President Bill Clinton in 2000, has been appointed to Virginia's Parole Board.

• Quatreion Hughes, 19, of Toney, Ala., and Raiquon Anderson, 21, of Huntsville face charges including armed robbery and hijacking a vehicle after police in Marietta, Ga., said the two men tried to rob a check-cashing business, then attacked a restaurant delivery driver and stole his vehicle and belongings.

• Jennifer Gross, 54, accused of beating her 75-year-old on-again, off-again lover to death and then setting his home in Centre Island, N.Y., on fire to cover up the crime, faces second-degree arson and second-degree murder charges, police said.

• Kalesha Peterson, 37, of Fulton, Mo., who told investigators that she accidentally shot her boyfriend after he suggested they act out a movie scene involving a firearm, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge, prosecutors said.

• Charles Anderson, a former Muskegon, Mich., police officer who was fired after a framed Ku Klux Klan application and Confederate flags were found in his home, denied any bias, telling investigators that he collected antiques and memorabilia linked to The Dukes of Hazzard TV series.

• Todd Mullis, 43, an Iowa hog farmer who prosecutors said used a corn rake to kill his 39-year-old wife because he was angry that she had an affair, faces a mandatory life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder.

A Section on 09/24/2019