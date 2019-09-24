Incoming chief praises Arts Center's influence

The Arkansas Arts Center's incoming boss views the Little Rock museum as the region's cultural leader and said its breadth of offerings could serve as a "model" for similar arts museums across the country.

Victoria Ramirez, who officially starts Oct. 7, heaped praise on the 56-year-old Arts Center during a 25-minute interview, her first extended comments to local media since her August appointment.

Asked what she saw as the Arts Center's biggest challenge, she said "none," then repeated the word and referenced a recent fundraising boon.

"This is an organization that is clearly loved and valued, and I can't really say I see any challenges at this point," Ramirez said, noting that she's still learning about the museum. "Maybe I have rose-colored glasses on."

Most recently director of the El Paso Museum of Art, Ramirez joins the Arts Center at a pivotal juncture: Construction begins next week on the $128 million makeover of its MacArthur Park headquarters.

Officials have secured at least $118 million in private and public money to pay for the redo, which has been planned since 2015. New fundraising totals will be disclosed Oct. 1 during a groundbreaking event, board President Merritt Dyke said.

Ramirez is set to guide the museum through construction -- including maintaining a community presence in the interim -- and is to be the top decision-maker on how to program the remade Arts Center when it opens in spring 2022.

"I think one of the key things that I need to be doing is thinking about what happens when this opens," Ramirez said. "How do we make sure that the decisions that we've made be able to propel us into the direction that we want to go?"

Ramirez replaces former Executive Director Todd Herman, who left in August 2018 to become chief executive at The Mint Museum in Charlotte, N.C. Herman, who held the job for seven years, was one of just three full-time Arts Center directors over the past 51 years.

The public museum's board of trustees voted unanimously to hire Ramirez on Aug. 13, concluding a process that otherwise played out entirely in secret. The nonprofit Arkansas Arts Center Foundation, which formed a committee to lead the search, has not disclosed details about potential candidates and how they were vetted.

Chief Financial Officer Laine Harber served as the interim executive director. Harber, who consistently maintained he did not want the full-time job, said Monday that he will stay on as the top accountant.

"I'm not going anywhere," Harber said, adding that he's excited to work with Ramirez. "She has experience and knowledge around initiatives that are things we have stated we want to do in a new and improved Arts Center. Her personality is great. She's very engaging."

Ramirez spoke briefly during the museum board's special annual meeting Monday and will attend the public groundbreaking event. During her public remarks Monday, Ramirez twice said the Arts Center was "a dream job."

She will make $260,000 annually plus benefits. The Arts Center and the Arkansas Arts Center Foundation are splitting the salary down the middle, according to figures provided by Dyke and foundation Chairman Bobby Tucker.

The Arkansas Arts Center Foundation owns the art collection and controls an endowment from which it issues grants to the museum. Ramirez will build and take care of the collection while also managing the endowment, Tucker said.

Little Rock owns the arts museum and has committed $700,000 a year to pay for maintenance work. The city's Board of Directors confirms appointments to the museum's board of trustees.

The Arts Center will pay Ramirez $130,000. No city employee earned more than $210,000 in 2018, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's public salary database, which was last updated in May 2018.

Ramirez, 50, grew up in Cleveland. She holds a bachelor's degree in art history from the University of Maryland, College Park; a master's in education and art history from George Washington University; and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of Houston.

She spent 27 years in Texas, including time as deputy director of the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin and education director at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. Ramirez joined the El Paso Museum of Art in early 2017.

During Monday's interview, Ramirez spoke admiringly of the Little Rock museum's history and the numerous ways it interacts with the community -- including children's theater, a museum school, statewide outreach programs and an "unparalleled [art] collection."

"I think because of that, for this community -- not only presently, but certainly in the future -- it can be a leader," Ramirez said. "It can also be the kind of institution that other communities throughout the country turn to, perhaps as a model, looking at ways to bring different types of arts under one umbrella.

"To be able to think about more holistic programming and to be able to think about programming that ... complements each other, I think is a really exciting opportunity for the Arts Center and for us -- and something that a lot of other institutions across the country are wanting to do."

The Arts Center over the past 35 years has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading collections of drawings on paper. Ramirez called it a "huge strength" and spoke of striking a balance in acquiring local, national and international art.

"It is incredibly impressive to look at acquisitions over the last 40 [to] 50 years," she said. "This institution was buying, at the time, emerging artists, but these are artists who have become the staples in arts history. I think through that concentration of works on paper, we've been able to really bring together a really solid collection."

Ramirez cited her background in arts education and leadership when asked why she was right for the job at this time.

"It equips me to lead the institution because I've done all of those things before," she said. "I don't have to say: 'Oh, I've never run a program. I've never gone across the state to install a collection in a library.' ... In my opinion, that hands-on experience is a real benefit."

Ramirez was drawn to the job because of local leaders' commitment to a quality museum, she said.

"For me, I was really looking for an institution that was wanting to grow and that was at a point where they wanted to start to think about not only offering the highest-quality programming, but offering programming that would mean something for the people that it was serving," Ramirez said.

Ramirez has now met twice with Arts Center staff since her appointment last month, though she has routinely communicated with senior staff members through phone calls and email, she said.

"I think that like any organization that is without an executive director, there's uncertainty," Ramirez said. "I hope there's a little bit of relief that there's a director in place and plans will start to move forward. There's no reason to put anything on pause anymore."

A Section on 09/24/2019