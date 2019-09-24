Sections
Jurors in trial of officer charged with fatally shooting neighbor hear 911 call

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:59 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is escorted by a security detail as she arrives for her murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courthouse in downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Guyger is on trial for shooting and killing her unarmed neighbor Botham Jean in the Dallas apartment building they both lived in. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS — The second day of testimony in the murder trial for a Texas police officer charged in the shooting death of her neighbor began Tuesday with jurors hearing the officer's frantic call to 911 following the shooting.

In the 911 call, Amber Guyger tells a dispatcher that she shot Botham Jean because she thought she was in her own apartment. Prosecutors said Monday that Jean was sitting in his living room, eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream, when Guyger walked into his home and shot him.

The recording of the 911 call was previously obtained by a Dallas TV station. In the call, Guyger says "I thought it was my apartment" nearly 20 times. She also says: "I'm gonna lose my job" and "I am going to need a supervisor."

Check back for updates and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

