LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Kids should feel safe; Kids should feel safe; Seniors get trashed

Kids should feel safe

I am a ninth-grader at Little Rock Central High School. During my first few weeks at school, when I should be learning my way around campus, I've been too focused on active shooters in the news. Just the other week there was a rumor that Central High and two other high schools in Little Rock were perceived targets for an active shooter. Many students, including my friends, stayed home in fear of being shot. Students who went to school were in fear for their lives.

Our schools should be a place of learning, not a place of fear. Students should feel safe at school, but so far in 2019, there have been 22 school shootings. There is, however, a way to protect our schools and the lives of our students. To start, the government can remove military-type assault weapons from the civilian population. In addition, the government can pass and enforce red-flag laws and meaningful background checks to keep all weapons out of the hands of emotionally and mentally impaired individuals.

I can't stand watching the news and seeing that another kid going to school has been shot. That could be me or anyone else in the country. Of course, this won't solve all school shootings, but it's a good place to start.

CHANDLER WOODELL

Little Rock

Office has morphed

There used to be a time when the office of president of the United States was an instrument of government, specifically designed by the framers to make sure the laws of the land were faithfully executed.

Nowadays, with Trump as tenant, it seems the office has become one to hide behind like a shield after skirting laws to perpetuate self-centered scams. An office that has become a weapon of war to whip any opposition's butt at any whim. An office whose bluster and disharmony rings across the land, music to the ears of the malcontent.

JACK ALBERT

Eureka Springs

Seniors get trashed

Now wait a minute! I am single and getting older. I am now paying $24 a month for trash/recycle pickup. And you want to increase my bill another how much?

I think the suggestion to charge based on the size of trash container we have is the best. I can easily go a month before putting the green monster and the recycle bin on the curb. I don't know what the single/elderly/retired demographic of residences is in Pulaski County, I would think probably 40 percent, so why are folks like me subsidizing trash pickup for those who fill their containers every week to overflowing? Twenty-four dollars is a lot when you think of the cost of food and medicine, and other constraints singles/elderly contend with to make their dollars stretch. Then add $25 for water, $24 for sewer and some taxes.

I know I will be remembering this when it's time to vote again. Thanks, Joan Adcock, for your votes.

ANNETTE RICKARD

Little Rock

Weed grows like weed

In answer to a letter on Friday from Yvonne Samons of Little Rock: She is troubled by the idea that marijuana is not a controlled medication dispensed through pharmacies as other prescribed medications. Simple answer: Marijuana is a wild weed found growing all over the country. People grow it in their backyards even.

Take a walk in the country along a railroad track and you'll find it growing, thrown out as trash by people hitching rides on trains. Big Pharma cannot control it. Hippies had it years ago. How did they do it? They found seeds or plants and grew it in their gardens. Even I could have had it 45 years ago when I worked as a field collector of car payments. A delinquent customer offered marijuana seeds in place of real money.

It is grown in forests, especially California and Oregon, and when authorities find it, they destroy it. Marijuana has always been growing in this country and always will be.

MARY CAIN

Little Rock

Maybe if they vaped

In a recent letter, Karl Kimball restated in his own words the usual conservative talking points that the deterioration of our family units and the taking of God from our classrooms have created a "violent and dangerous society." But what about the data?

In 1970, the U.S. violent-crime rate was 363.5 per 100,000 people. This rate rose to 758.2 in 1991 before falling to 382.9 in 2017. During the same period, the homicide rate fell from 7.9 to 5.3. The preliminary 2018 Uniform Crime Report shows nearly all offenses in the violent-crime category have declined even further. Data show that, in spite of the commonly occurring mass shootings which give the perception of a violent society, our country is still less violent and safer now than during the 41 years from 1971 to 2012.

In February 2018, the libertarian Cato Institute released an article titled "Are Mass Shootings Becoming More Frequent?" A study for the period from 2000 to 2015 "found that the number of incidents more than doubled from the first to the second half of the period." Is it just a coincidence that the D.C. v. Heller decision in 2008, after which some states--Texas, Arkansas, etc.--began relaxing their existing gun regulations, is in the middle of this time frame?

The killing of 20 children between 6 and 7 years old at Sandy Hook in December 2012 did nothing to spur the GOP to act on gun control. Since Sandy Hook there have been 239 school shootings with 138 killed, and still the GOP balks on the ban of military-type assault weapons. But now after the tragic deaths of several people from vaping, Trump is seeking to ban flavored vaping products. What a country!

KENNETH WEBER

Greenbrier

Editorial on 09/24/2019