Library to screen country music film

Excerpts from Country Music -- A Film by Ken Burns will be screened on Saturday, then again on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, at the William F. Laman Public Library, 2801 Orange St.

The programs will include movie snacks and book talks about Johnny Cash: The Life and It's a Long Story: My Life by Willie Nelson.

Burns' eight-part series chronicles the origins and growth of country music. The series began airing Sept. 15 on AETN.