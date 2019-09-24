Library to screen country music film

Excerpts from Country Music -- A Film by Ken Burns will be screened on Saturday, then again on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, at the William F. Laman Public Library, 2801 Orange St.
The programs will include movie snacks and book talks about Johnny Cash: The Life and It's a Long Story: My Life by Willie Nelson.
Burns' eight-part series chronicles the origins and growth of country music. The series began airing Sept. 15 on AETN.
