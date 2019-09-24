Man pleads innocent to holdups at Little Rock dollar store, restaurant

A Little Rock man pleaded innocent Tuesday to robbery and theft charges related to two separate crimes Sunday at businesses in the city.

Matthew Howard, 28, was arrested Monday on two charges of aggravated robbery and two charges of theft after police say he held up a Family Dollar and a Schlotzsky’s with a knife.

Online court records state he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to a police report, a man pulled out a 6-inch knife around 11:35 a.m. Sunday at the Family Dollar on Colonel Glenn Road. The man told an employee to open the register.

He took an unknown amount of money, police said, and a pack of Juicy Fruit gum before running away.

Later, an employee from the Schlotzsky’s on Mara Lynn Road told police a man came in around 6:50 p.m. and bought a brownie.

After he handed over the money, he brandished a knife, according to a police report, and slammed his hand on the table. He told the employee to step away and he would not get hurt.

The man grabbed money, police said, and fled. Other employees did not see the robbery but heard change hit the floor.

Little Rock police released security images Sunday of the man from the Family Dollar, and Officer Eric Barnes said Howard was identified and arrested with help from the public.

Online records state Howard is being held at the Pulaski County jail on a $40,000 bond.