Morris explains statement

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris insisted after Saturday's 31-24 loss to San Jose State that everyone would be held accountable. On Monday, he was asked what that entailed.

"I think it's the performance at all levels from everyone," Morris said. "That's what we're talking about. And being able as a coach to get your guys to play at a very high level. That's what I mean by holding coaches accountable.

"Holding players accountable is to get in there and to execute the plan and continue to play, and play fast and play hard and take care of their preparation. We get them 20 hours a week. Three of those count as games. So it's accountability for everybody to make sure that we're not overlooking anything or any aspect of our program or any opponent. So that's on everybody, myself included."

Morris mentioned he could not envision a lackluster performance Saturday based off last week's practices.

"I thought we had a good week of preparation in practice," he said. "I thought our guys responded coming off the win over Colorado State.

"I didn't see that. No, I did not see that coming through the preparation that we had."

Personnel update

Coach Chad Morris said he expected both left tackle Colton Jackson and wide receiver Treylon Burks back from concussion protocol for Saturday's SEC game against Texas A&M.

The senior Jackson was at practice Sunday, while the true freshman Burks is expected back today, Morris said.

Sophomore cornerback Montaric Brown, who sat out Saturday's loss to San Jose State with a leg issue, returned to work Sunday.

Meanwhile, receiver and kick returner De'Vion Warren remains in concussion protocol after coming out of Saturday's game. Warren had a 15-yard reception and two kickoff returns for 43 yards Saturday.

Morris said junior wide receiver Jordan Jones is still day to day in his recovery from surgery on a high ankle sprain.

Pressing

Both Chad Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock mentioned they thought quarterback Nick Starkel was pressing Saturday night by checking out of some run plays and trying to do too much.

"I thought offensively we pressed," Morris said. "I thought that we were trying to make a 14-point play. I thought that there were some things there that, as we give our guys freedom -- and that's part of this system and it's what's made our system successful -- is when you see those opportunities as we saw the week before of hitting a few touchdowns and some one-on-one opportunities, that's the freedom.

"But we can't press, and I thought that I saw ... I felt that we pressed a little bit too much. Especially as the game went on. Even when we battled back, I still thought that we pressed."

Starkel passed for a season-high 356 yards and 3 touchdowns, but also threw a career-high 5 interceptions.

"The second half we were trying to stay within our game plan," Craddock said. "It was still early. We feel like we could still run the ball and be OK. Some of that, too, was Nick trying to take advantage of what he was getting.

"I'm not exactly sure the number of times that we had a run play called that he threw it, but there were several."

Starkel owned up to his lack of ball security Saturday night and vowed to show improvement.

"Everybody has a bad day. It's hard to explain," said Craddock, adding that he also played quarterback. "A week ago Nick is throwing slants, he's throwing out routes, he's throwing all kinds of things on the money. And obviously he was a little high the other night. So we just told him to trust your protection."

Said Morris: "We've got to do a better job of preparing him for exactly what we're asking him to do. Especially two games into this thing. So that's on me. That's completely on me. That's not on him."

Top team

San Jose State was named the national team of the week by the Football Writers Association of America after upsetting the Razorbacks.

The announcement included the line "Pick off five passes and win on the road in the SEC. That'll get you noticed. Huge win for [San Jose State football]."

Additionally, Spartans quarterback Josh Love was named the Mountain West Conference offensive player of the week for his performance in the 31-24 victory at Arkansas. Love completed 32 of 49 passes for 402 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Back upstairs?

Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis said it's possible he'll call plays from the press box against Texas A&M on Saturday rather than be on the sideline.

Chavis said before the 2018 season he preferred to be upstairs, and that's where he called plays the first 10 games and the first half of the 11th game at Mississippi State that year. With the Bulldogs leading 17-3 at halftime, Chavis came down to the field to communicate better with the players, but Mississippi State went on to win 52-6.

Chavis was on the sideline again for the season finale, a 38-0 loss at Missouri. Through the first four games this season Chavis has remained on the sideline, but he said Monday that is up for reconsideration.

"We've talked about it," Chavis said. "I could be upstairs this week."

Take the ball?

When a team wins the coin toss and defers its option to the second half, it's usually an indication the coach has confidence his defense will force a punt and get good field position for the offense.

It hasn't worked that way for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have won the coin toss and deferred in all four games, and three opponents -- Portland State, Colorado State and San Jose State -- scored on their opening possession after receiving the kickoff.

It begs that question: Would the Razorbacks be better off receiving the opening kick if they win future coin tosses?

"I think at this point, you look at anything and you say, 'Well hey, can we change something up right here that would get a little bit more consistency or whatever you want to call it,' " Coach Chad Morris said. "Anything and everything is open right now with that."

Texas A&M has won the coin toss in one of its four games.

On Snead's death

The death of Jevan Snead, the former Texas and Ole Miss quarterback, hit Coach Chad Morris and his family hard.

During Morris' first two seasons as head coach at Stephenville (Texas) High School, Snead led the Yellow Jackets to a 23-2 record.

Snead was found dead by police in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. He was 32. Police said foul play was not suspected.

"Yeah, it was a very difficult phone call, and very much thoughts and prayers go to his family," Morris said Monday. "Very near and dear to our heart, Paula and I and our family and Chandler and Mackenzie. [He] was like a son to us. It's tough."

Morris said earlier this season he attended some of Snead's games in Oxford, Miss.

Snead transferred from Texas to Ole Miss when Ed Orgeron was the Rebels' coach. But Orgeron was fired after the 2006 season, and Snead played two seasons in 2008 and 2009 for Houston Nutt when Ole Miss had back-to-back 9-4 records with Cotton Bowl victories.

