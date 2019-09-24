Musselman's vision for him intrigues forward

Four-star small forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton announced his top five schools on his birthday Saturday, and the University of Arkansas made the cut thanks to Coach Eric Musselman and his staff.

"Talking with Mussleman and the coaching staff felt easy, and I like their personalities," Ambrose-Hylton said.

Ambrose-Hylton, 6-8, 196 pounds, of The International Sports Academy in Willoughby, Ohio, narrowed his more than 25 scholarship offers down to Arkansas, Dayton, Alabama, North Carolina State and Southern California.

He plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville from Oct. 11-13.

"I like the future that Muss has for me in my freshman year, which is to make a quick impact," said Ambrose-Hylton, who received his offer from the Hogs on Aug. 8. "Muss showed me an in-depth schedule of what my daily regiment would be, and I thought that was interesting as well. Just how much training I would do every day plus having school. So having an everyday work schedule like that shows me that I will most definitely improve my game."

ESPN rates him a four-star prospect, the No. 14 small forward and the No. 58 overall recruit for the 2020 class. Musselman, who visited Ambrose-Hylton last week at school, explained how the Hogs would use him.

"Well, on my freshman year they will have no more wings, so they'll want me to fill in that spot," Ambrose-Hylton said.

He said the Hogs' sales pitch isn't out of the ordinary, but the staff has made him feel wanted in Fayetteville.

"Definitely makes me feel like they really want me," he said. "Coach Muss texting and calling me every other day, coming to my gym, and sending me pics of me in their jersey. The little things they do make an impact."

Ambrose-Hylton, a Toronto native, averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a block shot for UPLAY Canada during the regular season in Nike EYBL play in the spring and summer. He averaged 20.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.8 steals a game at the season-ending Peach Invitational.

He was on the Canadian national team that competed at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2019 in Heraklion, Greece, during the summer.

Ambrose-Hylton described what he hopes to experience when he visits Arkansas with his mother.

"Just a great community and good vibes with the students," he said. "Dorms are solid and good."

Ambrose-Hylton made an official visit to Dayton from Sept. 6-8. He plans to officially visit North Carolina State this weekend followed by his trip to Arkansas, Southern Cal on Oct. 18-20 and Alabama on Oct. 25-27.

He said his mother has warmed up to Musselman.

"She likes him and likes how joyful he is," Ambrose-Hylton said.

He has been impressed with Musselman's interaction with his players.

"He told me how he takes the players to his house for pool parties, which I find fun," he said.

