New York Times hails design of North Little Rock's new plaza

This rendering shows plans for what North Little Rock Argenta Plaza will look like from the back side.

Argenta Plaza's design earned a prominent mention in the Art & Design section of the Sept. 13 New York Times as being among 11 urban parks opening this fall that strike a balance between "architecture and nature."

The $5.36 million public plaza features oxbow-shaped berms that were meant to reflect the oxbow lakes prominent to the North Little Rock area nearest the Arkansas River, a design inspiration credited to Susannah Drake, a landscape architect and founder of DLANDstudio in Brooklyn.

North Little Rock's Taggart Architects and New York City's Renfro Design Group collaborated with DLANDstudio on the plaza's design.

The article describes the plaza as a "new town square" for "a small city that aspires to become a magnet for young tech workers." Other projects featured were New York projects in the Bronx, Brooklyn and two in Manhattan, plus urban park designs in Washington, D.C., China, Norway, Germany, Morocco and Australia.

Argenta Plaza also will include front porch-type swings, jetted fountains, a 50-foot-long cascading water wall and a 40-foot projection screen. It will be lined with trees native to Arkansas.

The plaza's grand opening is Nov. 30 as part of North Little Rock's Northern Lights festival.