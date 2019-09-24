Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Sprain sidelines Barkley

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018 Saquon Barkley has a high sprain to his right ankle and there is no immediate timetable for his return. Other than confirming it was a high ankle sprain, Giants Coach Pat Shurmur didn't have much additional information to offer Monday, a day after rookie quarterback Daniel Jones rallied New York (1-2) from an 18-point deficit to a 32-31 victory over Tampa Bay. Barkley was hurt with less than four minutes left in the first half. He caught a swing pass from Jones and was chopped down near the sideline by defensive back Mike Edwards. He had to be helped to the locker room before halftime and was on crutches with a boot on the ankle in the second half. Former Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon had a high ankle sprain last season and missed the first five games of the regular season. Wayne Gallman is going to take over for Barkley, who had 10 rushes for a career-low 8 yards before being hurt. The Giants are probably going to have to sign another running back, Shurmur said. Eli Penny is the only other running back on the roster.

Cards dump Crabtree

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran receiver Michael Crabtree on Monday after he played just two games. The 11-year veteran was signed by the Cardinals on Aug. 21. He didn't play in the first game of the season while learning the offense, then caught four passes for 22 yards over the next two weeks against Baltimore and Carolina. Crabtree was expected to add another veteran presence in Coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense, but he never found a huge role behind main options Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson. The 32-year-old started all 16 games last season for Baltimore and had 54 catches for 607 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has nearly 7,500 yards receiving in his career.

Neal tears Achilles

Keanu Neal will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left Achilles tendon, taking the strong safety away from the Atlanta Falcons' defense for the second consecutive season. Neal suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2018 opener. He worked most of the year in rehab before suffering another injury in Sunday's 27-24 loss at Indianapolis. Kemal Ishmael likely will replace Neal in the lineup for Sunday's game against Tennessee, though Coach Dan Quinn said a revised defensive plan will involve more than one replacement. Neal, a 2016 first-round draft pick, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, when he had 113 tackles with 3 forced fumbles and 1 interception.

Newton out again

Kyle Allen will make his second consecutive start Sunday when the Carolina Panthers visit the Houston Texans. Carolina Coach Ron Rivera wasted no time Monday ruling out quarterback Cam Newton for a second consecutive game due to a lingering midfoot sprain. Rivera said there is "no timetable" for Newton's return, and that the 2015 league MVP will continue to receive treatment. Newton originally hurt his foot in Carolina's third preseason game and then aggravated the injury in a Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. He has not practiced since. Rivera gave no indication Newton would need surgery, instead saying that what the QB needs the most right now is rest. Allen threw four touchdown passes in Carolina's 38-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, improving to 2-0 as an NFL starter. He was 19-of-26 passing for 261 yards and finished with a 144.4 QB rating, the second-best mark in franchise history.

Ramsey calls in sick

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Monday because of an apparent illness. Coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey notified the team trainer of his sickness Sunday night, three days after a 20-7 victory over Tennessee in the rain and one week after the disgruntled defender called his agent and said "my time is up here in Jacksonville." Marrone said Ramsey was scheduled to meet with a team doctor Monday. Marrone declined to speculate about the curious timing of Ramsey's unspecified ailment. "I'm not getting into that -- odd or anything," he said. "If you're sick, you're sick, right? What are you going to do?" Ramsey started and played against the Titans, and then hugged fellow defensive backs on the field after the game in what many teammates believed was a goodbye. Ramsey declined to talk about a potential trade afterward. The Jaguars, meanwhile, would prefer to keep rather than trade their star defender.

BASKETBALL

Emmett shot to death

Former Texas Tech basketball standout Andre Emmett, the team's all-time leading scorer, was shot to death early Monday near his home in Dallas. Emmett, 37, was sitting in his vehicle outside his home about 2:30 a.m. when he was approached by two people who displayed a handgun, police said. An altercation ensued and Emmett was shot as he ran away, police said. Police said the suspects fled and a passer-by called 911 after finding Emmett several hundred feet from his home. Emmett died at a hospital. Texas Tech spokesman Wes Bloomquist said a university administrator had spoken to Emmett's family to confirm his death. Emmett scored 2,256 career points from 2001-04 with the Red Raiders. He averaged 17.6 points per game. After college, Emmett played one season each with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets, and also played overseas and in the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league.

OLYMPICS

Hall of Fame class set

Tommie Smith and John Carlos are part of the 2019 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame class that will be inducted later this year. The sprinters were sent home from the 1968 Mexico City Games after staging a protest by raising their gloved fists on the medals stand. They were long left on the sidelines at the USOPC, but the federation has worked to bring them back inside the family in recent years. The class will be inducted at a ceremony in Colorado Springs on Nov. 1. It will be the first class inducted since 2012. The rest of the class includes Candace Cable, Erin Popovich and Chris Waddell (Paralympics); Lisa Leslie (basketball); Nastia Liukin (gymnastics); Misty May-Treanor (beach volleyball); Apolo Anton Ohno (short track speedskating); Dara Torres (swimming); the 1998 U.S. Olympic women's ice hockey team; Ron O'Brien (diving coach); and Tim Nugent (special contributor).

TENNIS

Big names fall

Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and Anastasija Sevastova all lost to unseeded opponents in the first round of the Wuhan Open in Wuhan, China, on Monday. Two-time champion Petra Kvitova avoided an upset, beating Polona Hercog 7-6 (6), 6-3 in a second-round match. The 13th-seeded Wozniacki lost to Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-2. Hsieh trailed 5-1 in the first set and attributed her slow start to having just arrived from another tournament in Japan. Hsieh broke Wozniacki's serve six times and saved eight of 10 break points. Wozniacki is 16-14 on the year. Puerto Rico's Monica Puig defeated the 11th-seeded Kerber 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-1 in almost three hours. After failing to convert two match points and dropping the second set, Puig regained her form in the third to oust the three-time Grand Slam winner. American Christina McHale ousted the 14th-seeded Sevastova 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the round of 32. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka easily reached the third round, beating American Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-0.

Photo by FR171457 AP

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) gets helped off the field after getting hurt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Photo by AP

Kyle Allen

