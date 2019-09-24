Northeast Arkansas man pleads guilty to fatally shooting estranged wife

An Osceola man pleaded guilty Monday to murdering his estranged wife in March, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington announced.

Antonio Carter, 40, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Mississippi County Circuit Court, a news release said. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection to the fatal shooting of Shenekia Carter, 30, on March 5.

Officers with the Osceola Police Department were dispatched to the Osceola Housing Authority office where they found Shenekia Carter suffering from gunshot wounds to her neck, arm and head. Officers said Carter ran from her apartment across the street to the authority office seeking help.

Despite her injuries, she identified Antonio Carter as the man who had shot her, prosecutors said. Officers said she later lost consciousness and died.

Antonio Carter called police two hours after the shooting and surrendered to authorities after telling them where to find the weapon.

He is ineligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 70% of his prison sentence, prosecutors said.