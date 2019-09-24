Parks' splash pads set to close for '19

Little Rock's splash pads are closing for the year.
The last day to use the splash pads at War Memorial and Riverfront parks is Sept. 29, according to social media posts from the Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department.
The splash pads will reopen May 15.
