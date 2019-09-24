Police investigate LR shooting death

Police are on the scene of a reported homicide at Falcon Court in Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at the apartment complex at Falcon Court on Monday evening.

Officers said around 6:15 p.m. they received a call of shots fired at 23 Falcon Court. When officers arrived they found a black man with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"We do know there was an argument beforehand," police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said. "The shooting occurred outside the units."

A witness gave the officers the identity of a suspect vehicle that was pulled over, and multiple people of interest were taken into custody, he said.

"No formal charges as of yet," Barnes said "The victim hasn't been formally identified as of yet."

The homicide was the 35th this year in Little Rock.

Metro on 09/24/2019