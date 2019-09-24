Police: Little Rock man arrested after returning to scene of theft with stolen property

A Little Rock man was arrested early Monday morning after police said he returned to the scene of a theft with the stolen property.

Donell White, 28, faces charges of theft, theft by receiving, criminal mischief and several additional misdemeanors.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of East 16th Street after reports of a theft. While officers were on scene, White arrived with what officers believed was stolen property, police said.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but White fled. After a 2-mile pursuit, officers were able to take White into custody around 3:45 a.m. near 29th and Scott streets.

They found the vehicle he was driving and a trailer attached to it were stolen. They also found White had run over a fire hydrant at Roosevelt Road and Center Street.

Online records state White was booked into the Pulaski County jail around 9:20 a.m. Monday.