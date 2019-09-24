Red-hot Eaton moves Nationals closer to playoffs

WASHINGTON -- Adam Eaton is rounding into form while the Washington Nationals inch closer to a National League wild card.

Eaton hit his career-high 15th home run during his second three-hit game in three days, and the Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Monday night to strengthen their playoff positioning.

Eaton connected for a solo drive in the first inning. He is 7 for 14 in his past three games.

"That ball he hit, that was a rocket," Manager Dave Martinez said. "Upper deck. Line drive. He hit the ball really well today."

Yan Gomes and Trea Turner also homered for Washington, which moved a half-game ahead of idle Milwaukee for the top spot in the wild-card standings. The Nationals reduced their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to three in the opener of a five-game series.

Philadelphia was pushed to the brink of elimination after beginning the season with great expectations after signing former Washington slugger Bryce Harper to a blockbuster deal. The Phillies have to win their final seven games -- including both ends of a day-night doubleheader today -- while Milwaukee or Washington loses out to have any hope of reaching the wild-card game.

"I have zero doubts about our guys pushing hard every single game, and as long as we are still in this thing, we are going to act like we're still in it," Manager Gabe Kapler said. "We are going to keep fighting. Again, come out tomorrow, win a couple games and you never know what can happen, and that's the way we're thinking about it. We're still in this."

Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin (14-7) matched his career high for victories in the first season of a $140 million, six-year contract. He allowed 1 run and 3 hits in 6 innings.

"My fastball felt really good today," Corbin said. "I was able to locate it. I thought some two-seamers were close, just missing a little bit, but felt really good about it. Just kind of kept them off balance. Didn't want to leave any breaking balls there for them to do some damage with. So, kind of a little bit of everything."

Corbin elicited his loudest cheer of the night when he struck out Harper to end the third. The former Nationals star, who is playing his third series in Washington since joining the Phillies in March, was booed before each of his plate appearances. Gomes went deep in the second and Turner connected in the third against Zach Eflin (9-13), who was charged with five runs and eight hits in five innings.

MARLINS 8, METS 4 Steven Matz allowed two home runs to Jorge Alfaro, including a grand slam, and host New York lost to Miami to dim their fading postseason hopes. Amed Rosario cut into Miami's big lead with his own slam, but the Mets dropped five games behind idle Milwaukee for the final National League playoff spot with six games remaining. They also trail Washington by 5 games. The Mets left 11 runners on base and ended an eight-game winning streak against Miami at Citi Field dating to last season. Matz (10-10) followed a seven-run outing at Colorado last week by allowing six runs in five-plus innings in his 100th big-league start. Alfaro also connected leading off the second and had a career-high five RBI. Miguel Rojas had an RBI single in the third, and Jon Berti had his first four-hit game.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 7, RED SOX 4 Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during host Tampa Bay's six-run fourth inning as the Rays moved into sole possession of the second American League wild card by rallying for a victory over Boston. The Rays hold a half-game lead over Cleveland, which had the day off. Jhoulys Chacin held the Rays hitless until one out in the fourth. After Austin Meadows and Travis d'Arnaud hit consecutive singles, Choi connected for a three-run drive. Lowe had a solo shot that ended Chacin's night and Adames' two-run home run off Bobby Poyner (0-1) put the Rays ahead 6-4. Tampa Bay went up 7-4 on Avisail Garcia's sixth-inning RBI double. Colin Poche, the ninth Tampa Bay pitcher, struck out pinch-hitters Christian Vazquez and Xander Bogaerts with two on in the ninth for his second save. Austin Pruitt (3-0) worked one inning.

BLUE JAYS 11, ORIOLES 10 (15) Anthony Alford hit a home run in the 15th inning off Ryan Eades to give host Toronto a victory over Baltimore.

Sports on 09/24/2019