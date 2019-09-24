Redskins cure Bears' offensive ailments

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (right) hits Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum to cause a fumble during the first half Monday in Landover, Md. The Bears won 31-15.

LANDOVER, Md. -- Mitchell Trubisky threw his first three touchdown passes of the season, all to Taylor Gabriel in the second quarter, to finally get the Chicago Bears' offense going to beat the Washington Redskins 31-15 on Monday night.

Trubisky lit up a porous Redskins' defense on 25-of-31 passing for 231 yards in the offensive explosion he predicted would come this week. Chicago (2-1) had just a 1-yard touchdown run to show for its first two games before Trubisky and the passing attack broke out against Washington (0-3).

The 2017 second overall pick completed passes to nine different receivers. Trubisky had 173 yards in the first half alone before throwing an interception at the goal line in the third quarter.

"It just felt like the tempo helped us out a little bit," Trubisky said.

"If everyone just continues to stick together and execute our plays and believe and just go out there and make plays, it'll be a fun offense."

With scores of 1, 3 and 36 yards, Gabriel joined Mike Ditka in 1963 as the only Bears receivers with three TD catches in the first half of a game.

Gabriel made six catches for 75 yards before leaving in the second half with a concussion.

The Bears took advantage of five turnovers by Redskins quarterback Case Keenum: two interceptions by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, including a pick-six, another by Kyle Fuller, and fumbles forced by Khalil Mack and Danny Trevathan.

With the offense up to the defense's speed in the first half, Chicago put up 28 points in two quarters after scoring a total of 19 the past two weeks, 12 of which came on field goals from Eddy Pineiro.

Mack had two of the Bears' four sacks to continue a dominant start by the defense that didn't give up a Washington TD until midway through the third quarter.

Keenum's two TD passes came long after fans chanted for rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and booed the Redskins off the field at halftime.

A Washington defense that wilted in the second half of its first two losses had few answers for Trubisky all game Monday. Eight days after Coach Jay Gruden said, "I don't think we have to push the panic button yet," some significant changes could be coming soon.

Before Gruden's job security is really in question, defensive coordinator Greg Manusky looks like the logical target as the first coach to take the fall.

Washington's defense ranked 21st and 17th in the NFL in Manusky's first two seasons in charge but is on pace to finish worse than that this year.

The "Let's go Haskins" chants notwithstanding, the Redskins are far more likely to turn to longtime backup Colt McCoy if they make a change at the position.

McCoy is working toward being healthy again nine months after breaking his right leg.

