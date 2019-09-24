1 dead in plane crash in Northwest Arkansas

One person was killed when a small plane crashed Monday near Prairie Grove, emergency officials said.

A preliminary report by the Federal Aviation Administration dated 1:40 a.m. Tuesday states a fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna 150, was destroyed when it crashed near Prairie Grove.

According to the FAA, the pilot, whose identity wasn't included in the report, was the only person aboard. No injuries on the ground were reported.

The cause of the crash was unknown at the time of the report. The aircraft was registered to Wingnut Enterprises LLC, which operates out of Allen, Texas.

The Washington County Department of Emergency Management confirmed authorities found the plane wreckage late Monday in mountainous, wooded terrain in the area of Strickler Cove Creek.

The Washington County sheriff’s office first received multiple calls about a crash on Monday, the first of which came in shortly before 8:45 p.m., said Kelly Cantrell, spokesman for the agency.

Sheriff Tim Helder said initial reports indicated that residents said they heard what sounded like an aircraft losing power, stalling out and going down in the area.

